Daily Market Movement: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Sees a -8.43 Decrease, Closing at 74.41

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) was $74.41 for the day, down -8.43% from the previous closing price of $81.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.16 million shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.46 and its Current Ratio is at 5.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $143.

On September 03, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.

JMP Securities reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating for the stock on July 10, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Niedzwiecki Daniel sold 6,000 shares for $78.74 per share. The transaction valued at 472,440 led to the insider holds 87,057 shares of the business.

Niedzwiecki Daniel bought 6,000 shares of LNTH for $472,440 on Jun 13 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, McHugh Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,192 shares for $81.62 each. As a result, the insider received 423,771 and left with 25,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5148115456 and an Enterprise Value of 5339422720. As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.462.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNTH is 0.15, which has changed by -0.29788673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $126.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.56%.

Shares Statistics:

LNTH traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 857040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.65% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of 1749772800 were 9131910 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1747267200 on 7871517. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9131910 and a Short% of Float of 17.36.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0