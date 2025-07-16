Daily Market Movement: National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Sees a -0.82 Decrease, Closing at 6.07

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) was $6.07 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. NESR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NESR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 21, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NESR now has a Market Capitalization of 606190272 and an Enterprise Value of 923432832. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.706 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NESR is 0.38, which has changed by -0.34893614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NESR has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.72%.

Shares Statistics:

NESR traded an average of 617.01K shares per day over the past three months and 780810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.09M. Insiders hold about 16.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.67% stake in the company. Shares short for NESR as of 1749772800 were 603624 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1747267200 on 474995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 603624 and a Short% of Float of 0.9900000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) is underway, with the input of 2 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $346M. There is a high estimate of $346M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NESR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.43B.