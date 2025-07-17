Daily Market Movement: Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Sees a -2.37 Decrease, Closing at 58.46

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) was $58.46 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $59.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.61 million shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On June 17, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 28533975040 and an Enterprise Value of 42235228160. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.741.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTR is 0.83, which has changed by 0.19662154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $65.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20%.

Shares Statistics:

NTR traded an average of 2.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1851270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 488.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 487.16M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.24% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of 1749772800 were 6426370 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1747267200 on 7320391. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6426370 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.165, NTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.17. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036155645The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38.

