Daily Market Movement: Oil States International, Inc (OIS) Sees a -4.30 Decrease, Closing at 5.12

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) was $5.12 for the day, down -4.30% from the previous closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 316768256 and an Enterprise Value of 413725856. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.604 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OIS is 1.88, which has changed by 0.17324567 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $5.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.28%.

Shares Statistics:

OIS traded an average of 754.99K shares per day over the past three months and 651480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.30M. Insiders hold about 7.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of 1749772800 were 1442839 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1747267200 on 1312776. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1442839 and a Short% of Float of 2.78.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $172M to a low estimate of $170.7M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.38MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.64M. There is a high estimate of $181M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $704M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $693M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.59MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $785.4M and the low estimate is $727M.