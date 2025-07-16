Daily Market Movement: PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA) Sees a -76.11 Decrease, Closing at 0.81

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of PicoCELA Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PCLA) was $0.81 for the day, down -76.11% from the previous closing price of $3.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$76.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.08 million shares were traded. PCLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5401.

Our analysis of PCLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCLA now has a Market Capitalization of 26985556 and an Enterprise Value of 106668856. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.136 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Over the past 52 weeks, PCLA has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.02%.

PCLA traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3454500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.96M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PCLA as of 1749772800 were 140509 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 6674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 140509 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.

