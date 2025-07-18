Daily Market Movement: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) Sees a -9.52 Decrease, Closing at 7.79

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) was $7.79 for the day, down -9.52% from the previous closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 27257600 and an Enterprise Value of 1956766. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.957 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONN is 0.80, which has changed by 0.33888888 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $19.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.32%.

Shares Statistics:

SONN traded an average of 3.72M shares per day over the past three months and 21719750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.29M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of 1749772800 were 60829 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1747267200 on 98090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 60829 and a Short% of Float of 1.94.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.46 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.63k