Daily Market Movement: Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Sees a 5.86 Increase, Closing at 0.73

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) was $0.73 for the day, up 5.86% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $5.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6705.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Trompeter Patricia sold 35,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 42,350 led to the insider holds 532,187 shares of the business.

Trompeter Patricia bought 35,000 shares of ANY for $42,350 on Dec 13 ’24. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Trompeter Patricia, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 26,200 and left with 597,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 19322204 and an Enterprise Value of 8963810. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.718 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANY is 3.25, which has changed by -0.40930235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.08%.

Shares Statistics:

ANY traded an average of 710.96K shares per day over the past three months and 1632260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.64M. Insiders hold about 6.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of 1749772800 were 460393 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1747267200 on 322460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 460393 and a Short% of Float of 1.7399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0