Daily Market Movement: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Sees a 3.60 Increase, Closing at 1.44

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $1.44 for the day, up 3.60% from the previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.94 and its Current Ratio is at 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On June 20, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 21,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 29,373 led to the insider holds 281,192 shares of the business.

Bruns Ingmar bought 20,000 shares of ZNTL for $45,656 on Feb 06 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 36,629 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Feb 11 ’25, another insider, Cam Gallagher, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 687 shares for $2.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 103610744 and an Enterprise Value of -206828752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.699 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.038.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNTL is 1.70, which has changed by -0.702407 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.13%.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1154890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.51M. Insiders hold about 22.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of 1749772800 were 5697118 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1747267200 on 6171149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5697118 and a Short% of Float of 9.8900005.

Dividends & Splits

