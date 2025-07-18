Daily Progress: Black Stone Minerals L.P (BSM) Drop -3.81, Closing at 12.38

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Black Stone Minerals L.P (NYSE: BSM) closed at $12.38 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.783 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.3547.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Black Stone Minerals L.P’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1091.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Clark Carrie Pearson sold 36,900 shares for $13.56 per share. The transaction valued at 500,338 led to the insider holds 165,857 shares of the business.

CARRIE P CLARK bought 36,900 shares of BSM for $500,338 on May 29 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO, President, and Chairman of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $13.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 196,069 and bolstered with 3,349,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2620053760 and an Enterprise Value of 3129258496. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.414 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSM is 0.24, which has changed by -0.16155809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $15.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSM has traded an average of 387.16K shares per day and 477140 over the past ten days. A total of 211.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.28M. Insiders hold about 15.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of 1749772800 were 2010769 with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 1747267200 on 1986809. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2010769 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSM is 1.50, from 1.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11655012The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.66.

  • Black Stone Minerals L.P., BSM, BSM stock, NYSE:BSM

