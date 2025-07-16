Daily Progress: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Drop -4.20, Closing at 17.32

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) closed at $17.32 down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $18.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.4342 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Camping World Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.69.

On May 01, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $20.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Wagner Matthew D bought 5,725 shares for $17.61 per share. The transaction valued at 100,802 led to the insider holds 300,640 shares of the business.

ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of CWH for $47,800,000 on Sep 27 ’24. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,108,808 shares after completing the transaction at $23.90 per share. On Sep 11 ’24, another insider, ML Acquisition Company, LLC, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 121,450 shares for $21.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 1083702016 and an Enterprise Value of 5008599040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.814 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.758.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWH is 1.81, which has changed by -0.21493703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $25.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.92%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWH has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 2227440 over the past ten days. A total of 62.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.88M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of 1749772800 were 7965933 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1747267200 on 6625274. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7965933 and a Short% of Float of 13.350001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CWH is 0.50, from 0.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027654868The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.