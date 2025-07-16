Daily Progress: Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Drop -4.41, Closing at 23.83

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $23.83 down -4.41% from its previous closing price of $24.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.805.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Columbia Banking System, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $27.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Nixon Torran B sold 4,481 shares for $25.99 per share. The transaction valued at 116,461 led to the insider holds 104,869 shares of the business.

Nixon Torran B bought 4,481 shares of COLB for $116,461 on Mar 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 5009232896 and an Enterprise Value of 6278529536. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLB is 0.59, which has changed by 0.062207103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $32.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COLB has traded an average of 2.19M shares per day and 2747670 over the past ten days. A total of 210.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.52M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.04% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of 1749772800 were 10680746 with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 1747267200 on 9609636. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10680746 and a Short% of Float of 5.71.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COLB is 1.44, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.057761736The current Payout Ratio is 56.48% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-05-10 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

