Daily Progress: GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Drop -30.30, Closing at 1.61

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) closed at $1.61 down -30.30% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$30.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85.02 million shares were traded. GAME stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GameSquare Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on August 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAME now has a Market Capitalization of 72578800 and an Enterprise Value of 62189368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.625 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.578.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAME is 0.90, which has changed by 0.28682172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAME has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GAME has traded an average of 4.78M shares per day and 16029730 over the past ten days. A total of 38.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.48M. Insiders hold about 47.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.88% stake in the company. Shares short for GAME as of 1749772800 were 565836 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1747267200 on 578966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 565836 and a Short% of Float of 1.87.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.8M to a low estimate of $29.38M. As of the current estimate, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $39.17MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.09M. There is a high estimate of $37.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.37M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.12MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170.66M and the low estimate is $170.66M.