Daily Progress: Micron Technology Inc (MU) Drop -3.06, Closing at 116.43

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) closed at $116.43 down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $120.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.49 million shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.8103.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micron Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On July 10, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on June 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when McCarthy Mary Pat sold 2,404 shares for $121.28 per share. The transaction valued at 291,562 led to the insider holds 22,550 shares of the business.

BHATIA MANISH H sold 80,000 shares of MU for $9,852,800 on Jun 30 ’25. The EVP, Global Operations now owns 275,067 shares after completing the transaction at $123.16 per share. On Jun 27 ’25, another insider, Sadana Sumit, who serves as the EVP and Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 92,638 shares for $125.49 each. As a result, the insider received 11,625,143 and left with 201,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 130300305408 and an Enterprise Value of 143334162432. As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.239 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MU is 1.39, which has changed by -0.0696525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $130.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MU has traded an average of 21.57M shares per day and 21929780 over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.46% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of 1749772800 were 28169560 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1747267200 on 34294716. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28169560 and a Short% of Float of 2.53.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MU is 0.46, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0038298226The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 1751846400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.