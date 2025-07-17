Daily Progress: Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Drop -0.27, Closing at 67.04

In the latest session, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) closed at $67.04 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $67.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.59 million shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Nordisk ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Novo Nordisk A/S bought 921,897 shares for $2.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 299820318720 and an Enterprise Value of 383587287040. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.265 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVO is 0.66, which has changed by -0.5106126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $142.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVO has traded an average of 9.97M shares per day and 6791470 over the past ten days. A total of 3.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.37B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of 1749772800 were 26611463 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1747267200 on 27581788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26611463 and a Short% of Float of 0.7900001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.66, from 11.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16959238The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 35.93% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-31 with an ex-dividend date of 1743379200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-09-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

