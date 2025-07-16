Daily Progress: Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Drop -6.21, Closing at 4.53

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ: ONCO) closed at $4.53 down -6.21% from its previous closing price of $4.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. ONCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Onconetix Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2364039 and an Enterprise Value of 10482707. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.445 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.853.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONCO is 3.39, which has changed by -0.99020284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCO has reached a high of $1190.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONCO has traded an average of 285.66K shares per day and 116170 over the past ten days. A total of 0.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.46M. Insiders hold about 11.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCO as of 1749772800 were 45512 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1747267200 on 74149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45512 and a Short% of Float of 8.9099996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.