Daily Progress: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Gain 4.00, Closing at 3.64

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $3.64 up 4.00% from its previous closing price of $3.5. In other words, the price has increased by $4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.26 million shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5218.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.96 and its Current Ratio is at 19.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 17, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On September 10, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10.60 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Patel Sanjiv sold 61,379 shares for $3.57 per share. The transaction valued at 219,123 led to the insider holds 765,288 shares of the business.

Rahmer Peter sold 10,739 shares of RLAY for $32,217 on Apr 30 ’25. The insider now owns 390,081 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 28 ’25, another insider, Rahmer Peter, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,364 shares for $3.17 each. As a result, the insider received 4,324 and left with 400,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 624059776 and an Enterprise Value of -69996416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -9.115 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLAY is 1.62, which has changed by -0.6035635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $10.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLAY has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 1213530 over the past ten days. A total of 170.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.32M. Insiders hold about 24.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of 1749772800 were 22524543 with a Short Ratio of 11.67, compared to 1747267200 on 23159142. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22524543 and a Short% of Float of 15.959999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.01M