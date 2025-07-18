Daily Progress: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Drop -2.45, Closing at 35.43

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) closed at $35.43 down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $36.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.59 million shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on January 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 25, 2024, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $48.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’24 when CLARK LAURA E sold 14,185 shares for $50.15 per share. The transaction valued at 711,342 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CLARK LAURA E bought 14,185 shares of REXR for $701,657 on Sep 10 ’24. On Jul 26 ’24, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 30,358 shares for $48.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,483,343 and left with 50,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REXR now has a Market Capitalization of 8675991552 and an Enterprise Value of 11773486080. As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REXR is 1.12, which has changed by -0.25397462 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $52.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REXR has traded an average of 2.87M shares per day and 3184840 over the past ten days. A total of 236.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.17M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.13% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of 1749772800 were 10962049 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1747267200 on 8745421. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10962049 and a Short% of Float of 7.21.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for REXR is 1.69, from 0.835 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022990087The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.