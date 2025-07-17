Daily Progress: Ring Energy Inc (REI) Drop -1.12, Closing at 0.74

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) closed at $0.74 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7436.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ring Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On August 01, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.90 to $7.50.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC sold 2,486,027 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 2,287,145 led to the insider holds 20,509,300 shares of the business.

Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC sold 2,486,027 shares of REI for $2,287,145 on Jun 13 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 20,509,300 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 652,380 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 528,428 and left with 23,223,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REI now has a Market Capitalization of 155306064 and an Enterprise Value of 626330496. As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REI is 0.81, which has changed by -0.5989848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REI has traded an average of 3.75M shares per day and 3523910 over the past ten days. A total of 206.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.67M. Insiders hold about 22.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.07% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of 1749772800 were 13267469 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1747267200 on 11992700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13267469 and a Short% of Float of 7.739999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0