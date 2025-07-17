Daily Progress: Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Drop -1.39, Closing at 4.96

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) closed at $4.96 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8648.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sasol Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 3245273600 and an Enterprise Value of 104659066880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.401 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSL is 0.79, which has changed by -0.30614972 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SSL has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1300990 over the past ten days. A total of 642.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 629.98M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.53% stake in the company. Shares short for SSL as of 1749772800 were 6767968 with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 1747267200 on 6719956. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6767968 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.