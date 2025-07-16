Daily Progress: Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Drop -5.40, Closing at 5.26

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) closed at $5.26 down -5.40% from its previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. TROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tronox Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

On May 30, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Neuman Jeffrey N bought 10,266 shares for $4.89 per share. The transaction valued at 50,196 led to the insider holds 10,266 shares of the business.

Jones Stephen J bought 30,000 shares of TROX for $215,130 on Mar 18 ’25. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROX now has a Market Capitalization of 833510144 and an Enterprise Value of 3782404864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.245 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROX is 1.35, which has changed by -0.6787984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.70%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TROX has traded an average of 3.09M shares per day and 2925320 over the past ten days. A total of 158.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.62M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of 1749772800 were 13539752 with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 1747267200 on 7681568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13539752 and a Short% of Float of 14.310001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TROX is 0.50, from 0.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08992806The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36.