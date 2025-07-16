Daily Progress: Western Union Company (WU) Drop -2.29, Closing at 8.12

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed at $8.12 down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $8.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.71 million shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.3394 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Western Union Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

On April 24, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 2683862784 and an Enterprise Value of 4285323264. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.034 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.673.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WU is 0.64, which has changed by -0.3404762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WU has traded an average of 7.50M shares per day and 7558380 over the past ten days. A total of 332.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.77M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of 1749772800 were 32851686 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1747267200 on 27002091. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32851686 and a Short% of Float of 13.03.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WU is 0.94, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11311672The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.51.