Daily Progress: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Gain 0.88, Closing at 18.33

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) closed at $18.33 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $18.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 22, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $19.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED bought 200,000 shares for $17.53 per share.

ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED bought 350,000 shares of ZTO for $6,993,000 on Mar 26 ’25. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED, who serves as the Other: Shareholder of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $19.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 14521612288 and an Enterprise Value of 8908194816. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTO is -0.18, which has changed by -0.090415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZTO has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 1588610 over the past ten days. A total of 593.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.53M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of 1749772800 were 12741221 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1747267200 on 13394564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12741221 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZTO is 0.70, from 5.109 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.2811778