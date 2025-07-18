Daily Progress: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Gain 0.88, Closing at 18.33

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) closed at $18.33 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $18.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 22, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $19.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED bought 200,000 shares for $17.53 per share.

ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED bought 350,000 shares of ZTO for $6,993,000 on Mar 26 ’25. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED, who serves as the Other: Shareholder of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $19.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 14521612288 and an Enterprise Value of 8908194816. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTO is -0.18, which has changed by -0.090415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZTO has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 1588610 over the past ten days. A total of 593.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.53M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of 1749772800 were 12741221 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1747267200 on 13394564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12741221 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZTO is 0.70, from 5.109 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.2811778

  • NYSE:ZTO, ZTO, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR, ZTO stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.