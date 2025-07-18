Deeper Dive: Understanding Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASBP) closed at $0.36 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. ASBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASBP now has a Market Capitalization of 17631256 and an Enterprise Value of 18572000.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASBP is 0.73, which has changed by -0.9705778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBP has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASBP traded on average about 15.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8829540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.39M. Insiders hold about 20.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ASBP as of 1749772800 were 672053 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1747267200 on 87642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 672053 and a Short% of Float of 1.9.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.