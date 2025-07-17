Deeper Dive: Understanding Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (EXPD) Through its Various Ratios

The price of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc (NYSE: EXPD) closed at $112.93 in the last session, down -0.35% from day before closing price of $113.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

TD Cowen reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Wall Daniel R sold 9,996 shares for $115.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,158,636 led to the insider holds 60,334 shares of the business.

Wall Daniel R bought 9,996 shares of EXPD for $1,158,674 on May 12 ’25. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, Dickerman Jeffrey F, who serves as the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $117.54 each. As a result, the insider received 146,923 and left with 7,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPD now has a Market Capitalization of 15465537536 and an Enterprise Value of 14917865472. As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.349 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXPD is 1.04, which has changed by -0.054440796 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $131.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.46%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPD traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1035000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.01M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.65% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of 1749772800 were 5508987 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1747267200 on 5669326. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5508987 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPD is 1.50, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012882732The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 25.54% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

