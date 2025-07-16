Deeper Dive: Understanding Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) closed at $8.79 in the last session, down -2.87% from day before closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. HTLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.765.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On July 09, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when PRATT JAMES G bought 6,571 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 58,876 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of HTLD for $1,500,045 on May 12 ’25. The Co-Trustee of 10% Owner now owns 1,214,500 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Hupfeld Amanda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $8.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,520 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTLD now has a Market Capitalization of 690486144 and an Enterprise Value of 860588800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.874.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTLD is 1.07, which has changed by -0.28740156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $13.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTLD traded on average about 587.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 450840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.82M. Insiders hold about 44.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of 1749772800 were 1933213 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1747267200 on 1356842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1933213 and a Short% of Float of 4.1500002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTLD is 0.08, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008839779The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57.