Deeper Dive: Understanding Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) closed at $8.79 in the last session, down -2.87% from day before closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. HTLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.765.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On July 09, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when PRATT JAMES G bought 6,571 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 58,876 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of HTLD for $1,500,045 on May 12 ’25. The Co-Trustee of 10% Owner now owns 1,214,500 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Hupfeld Amanda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $8.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,520 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTLD now has a Market Capitalization of 690486144 and an Enterprise Value of 860588800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.874.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTLD is 1.07, which has changed by -0.28740156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $13.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTLD traded on average about 587.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 450840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.82M. Insiders hold about 44.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of 1749772800 were 1933213 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1747267200 on 1356842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1933213 and a Short% of Float of 4.1500002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTLD is 0.08, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008839779The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57.

  • Heartland Express, HTLD, HTLD stock, Inc., NASDAQ:HTLD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.