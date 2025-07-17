Deeper Dive: Understanding Innovex International Inc (INVX) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Innovex International Inc (NYSE: INVX) closed at $15.51 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $15.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. INVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 14, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Reed Kendal bought 3,765 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 49,999 led to the insider holds 186,232 shares of the business.

Webster James C. sold 6,000 shares of INVX for $88,020 on Aug 12 ’24. The VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 56,735 shares after completing the transaction at $14.67 per share. On Aug 12 ’24, another insider, Webster James C., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $14.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVX now has a Market Capitalization of 1069859712 and an Enterprise Value of 1081302784. As of this moment, Innovex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.398 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.082485855 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVX has reached a high of $19.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INVX traded on average about 398.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 375320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.03M. Insiders hold about 46.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.28% stake in the company. Shares short for INVX as of 1749772800 were 2724937 with a Short Ratio of 7.45, compared to 1747267200 on 2741657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2724937 and a Short% of Float of 7.000000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Innovex International Inc (INVX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $217M. There is a high estimate of $217M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $940M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940M and the low estimate is $940M.