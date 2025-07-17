Deeper Dive: Understanding Intel Corp (INTC) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $22.69 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $22.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58.7 million shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On April 30, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $18.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,662,551 led to the insider holds 50,000,000 shares of the business.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston sold 25,000 shares of INTC for $650,000 on Nov 07 ’24. The EVP & GM, CCG now owns 273,258 shares after completing the transaction at $26.00 per share. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $25.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 98973777920 and an Enterprise Value of 133468798976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.516 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTC is 1.23, which has changed by -0.32149094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $37.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTC traded on average about 81.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 77845850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.35B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.96% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of 1749772800 were 113828878 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1747267200 on 122812769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 113828878 and a Short% of Float of 2.6099999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INTC is 0.12, which was 0.245 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0106893545The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76.