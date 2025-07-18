Deeper Dive: Understanding Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $2.34 in the last session, up 4.93% from day before closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has increased by $4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.84 million shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 4.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On May 16, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Kirby Daniel Gordon bought 30,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 55,200 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Puri Raj K. bought 5,600 shares of IOVA for $9,743 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Regulatory Officer now owns 206,852 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Vogt Frederick G, who serves as the Interim CEO & General Counsel of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,250 and bolstered with 374,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 781405568 and an Enterprise Value of 268375152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.262 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.735.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOVA is 0.83, which has changed by -0.78639746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOVA traded on average about 14.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10831070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 333.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.39M. Insiders hold about 18.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of 1749772800 were 90964131 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1747267200 on 77018516. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 90964131 and a Short% of Float of 29.830000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.9M to a low estimate of $55.16M. As of the current estimate, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $31.11MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.32M. There is a high estimate of $84.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.07MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $484.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $634.1M and the low estimate is $375M.