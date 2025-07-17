Deeper Dive: Understanding New York Times Co (NYT) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) closed at $53.87 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $54.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.19 million shares were traded. NYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.535.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On March 12, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Perpich David S. sold 4,000 shares for $56.18 per share. The transaction valued at 224,720 led to the insider holds 27,569 shares of the business.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 19,260 shares of NYT for $1,094,353 on Jun 02 ’25. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 123,337 shares after completing the transaction at $56.82 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Brayton Diane, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $56.48 each. As a result, the insider received 564,830 and left with 32,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYT now has a Market Capitalization of 8783503360 and an Enterprise Value of 8605455360. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.309 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.106.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NYT is 1.09, which has changed by 0.04540384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has reached a high of $58.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NYT traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1403340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.47M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.68% stake in the company. Shares short for NYT as of 1749772800 were 8331767 with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 1747267200 on 8628576. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8331767 and a Short% of Float of 5.4899998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NYT is 0.62, which was 0.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010483723The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 29.34% for NYT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1752019200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.