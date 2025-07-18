Deeper Dive: Understanding NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) closed at $3.2 in the last session, down -19.80% from day before closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.73 million shares were traded. NB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NB now has a Market Capitalization of 178269440 and an Enterprise Value of 129896352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NB is -0.20, which has changed by 0.9333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NB has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.74%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NB traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1628290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.03M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.53% stake in the company. Shares short for NB as of 1749772800 were 1648957 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1747267200 on 1488688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1648957 and a Short% of Float of 3.1600002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0