Deeper Dive: Understanding Orion S.A (OEC) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) closed at $10.62 in the last session, down -5.09% from day before closing price of $11.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.6.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

On November 11, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $21.

On March 27, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on March 27, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Painter Corning F. bought 20,000 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 221,632 led to the insider holds 1,084,375 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,300 shares of OEC for $43,131 on Mar 12 ’25. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 79,702 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Aug 22 ’24, another insider, Painter Corning F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 176,900 and bolstered with 958,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 597583168 and an Enterprise Value of 1650268544. As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.155.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OEC is 1.11, which has changed by -0.5244369 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $24.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OEC traded on average about 628.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of 1749772800 were 908294 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1747267200 on 673907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 908294 and a Short% of Float of 1.66.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OEC is 0.08, which was 0.084 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0075067026The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.