Deeper Dive: Understanding QuantumScape Corp (QS) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) closed at $13.6 in the last session, up 19.82% from day before closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has increased by $19.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110.09 million shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.66 and its Current Ratio is at 16.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On November 19, 2024, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $5.30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Huppertz Susan bought 50,000 shares for $10.00 per share.

Singh Mohit sold 465,000 shares of QS for $3,819,324 on Jul 08 ’25. The CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER now owns 1,641,711 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Prinz Fritz, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 864,708 shares for $7.02 each. As a result, the insider received 6,072,325 and left with 81,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 7601394176 and an Enterprise Value of 2987156736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QS is 4.41, which has changed by 0.09956241 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $11.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QS traded on average about 26.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43576810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 515.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.69M. Insiders hold about 28.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.89% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of 1749772800 were 68323671 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1747267200 on 61382708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68323671 and a Short% of Float of 15.45.

Dividends & Splits

