Deeper Dive: Understanding QuantumScape Corp (QS) Through its Various Ratios

The price of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) closed at $13.6 in the last session, up 19.82% from day before closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has increased by $19.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110.09 million shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.45.

We take a closer look at QS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.66 and its Current Ratio is at 16.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On November 19, 2024, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $5.30.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Huppertz Susan bought 50,000 shares for $10.00 per share.

Singh Mohit sold 465,000 shares of QS for $3,819,324 on Jul 08 ’25. The CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER now owns 1,641,711 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Prinz Fritz, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 864,708 shares for $7.02 each. As a result, the insider received 6,072,325 and left with 81,364 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 7601394176 and an Enterprise Value of 2987156736.

The Beta on a monthly basis for QS is 4.41, which has changed by 0.09956241 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $11.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.17%.

According to the various share statistics, QS traded on average about 26.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43576810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 515.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.69M. Insiders hold about 28.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.89% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of 1749772800 were 68323671 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1747267200 on 61382708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68323671 and a Short% of Float of 15.45.

