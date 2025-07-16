Deeper Dive: Understanding QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $15.48 in the last session, down -0.51% from day before closing price of $15.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QNST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when PAULDINE DAVID J bought 14,117 shares for $22.64 per share.

Wong Gregory sold 8,516 shares of QNST for $194,846 on Feb 18 ’25. The CFO now owns 337,031 shares after completing the transaction at $22.88 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Wong Gregory, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,516 shares for $22.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 881615360 and an Enterprise Value of 815153024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.925.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QNST is 0.71, which has changed by -0.14926189 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $26.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QNST traded on average about 652.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 505770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.04M. Insiders hold about 6.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.05% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of 1749772800 were 1694809 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1747267200 on 1241871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1694809 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0