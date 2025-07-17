Deeper Dive: Understanding Sonos Inc (SONO) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $10.56 in the last session, up 0.28% from day before closing price of $10.53. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.43 million shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $25 previously.

On August 08, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 238,000 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 2,360,960 led to the insider holds 13,007,676 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,898 shares of SONO for $1,157,025 on Jun 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 13,193,104 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 73,530 shares for $9.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 727,212 and bolstered with 13,081,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 1268118784 and an Enterprise Value of 1137664768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.778 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONO is 2.04, which has changed by -0.27111715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONO traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1520560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.23M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of 1749772800 were 7496510 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1747267200 on 6621148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7496510 and a Short% of Float of 8.8599995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0