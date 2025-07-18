Deeper Dive: Understanding Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: TDTH) closed at $1.05 in the last session, up 20.83% from day before closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $20.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.15 million shares were traded. TDTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.881.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDTH now has a Market Capitalization of 80766520 and an Enterprise Value of 151164272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 324.781 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.876.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDTH has reached a high of $4.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 237.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDTH traded on average about 5.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6663670 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for TDTH as of 1749772800 were 2667973 with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 1747267200 on 44016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2667973 and a Short% of Float of 9.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0