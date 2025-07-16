Deeper Dive: Understanding Valaris Ltd (VAL) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) closed at $46.66 in the last session, down -3.69% from day before closing price of $48.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $59 from $87 previously.

On December 18, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $49.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when Dibowitz Anton bought 7,500 shares for $33.91 per share. The transaction valued at 254,314 led to the insider holds 250,401 shares of the business.

Weber Christopher T sold 4,000 shares of VAL for $198,000 on Nov 05 ’24. The SVP – CFO now owns 52,236 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Nov 05 ’24, another insider, Weber Christopher T, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $49.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3316079616 and an Enterprise Value of 3718517248. As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.513 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VAL is 1.16, which has changed by -0.3933133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $84.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAL traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1449490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.86M. Insiders hold about 11.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.79% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of 1749772800 were 10345894 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1747267200 on 10361524. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10345894 and a Short% of Float of 18.759999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 7.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Valaris Ltd (VAL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $583.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593M to a low estimate of $574.72M. As of the current estimate, Valaris Ltd’s year-ago sales were $610.1MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.33M. There is a high estimate of $581M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.07B.