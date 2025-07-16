Deeper Dive: Understanding Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) closed at $41.26 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $41.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.64 million shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on April 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 ’25 when Malady Kyle sold 10,000 shares for $43.81 per share. The transaction valued at 438,101 led to the insider holds 8 shares of the business.

Malady Kyle sold 9,000 shares of VZ for $396,900 on May 07 ’25. The EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business now owns 10,008 shares after completing the transaction at $44.10 per share. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Malady Kyle, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $43.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZ now has a Market Capitalization of 173962477568 and an Enterprise Value of 354001354752. As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VZ is 0.36, which has changed by 0.0031362772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $47.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.77%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VZ traded on average about 17.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18822580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.21B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.08% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of 1749772800 were 86269073 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1747267200 on 89154903. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 86269073 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VZ is 2.71, which was 2.698 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06488696The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.79. The current Payout Ratio is 64.77% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 1752105600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-07-02 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) involves the perspectives of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $5.0 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.96B to a low estimate of $32.86B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.8BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.95B. There is a high estimate of $34.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.73B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.79BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.47B and the low estimate is $137B.