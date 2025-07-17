Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH)’s Day in Review: Closing at 4.02, Up by 1.77

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $3.95 in the prior trading day, Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) closed at $4.02, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.37 million shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On January 13, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $4.

On December 20, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 20, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’24 when Moschella William sold 45,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 211,500 led to the insider holds 433,830 shares of the business.

Moschella William bought 45,000 shares of DH for $209,250 on Dec 03 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DH now has a Market Capitalization of 431514848 and an Enterprise Value of 511656416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.064 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.686.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DH is 1.64, which has changed by -0.31516182 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 679.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 437950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.75M. Insiders hold about 64.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.11% stake in the company. Shares short for DH as of 1749772800 were 4628122 with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 1747267200 on 3590650. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4628122 and a Short% of Float of 10.65.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0