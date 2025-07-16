Domo Inc (DOMO)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Domo Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.85, up 3.05% from its previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has increased by $3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44.

On February 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 24, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when James Joshua G bought 13,025 shares for $12.74 per share. The transaction valued at 165,897 led to the insider holds 1,079,972 shares of the business.

Daniel Daniel David III bought 120,000 shares of DOMO for $772,452 on Apr 04 ’25. The Director now owns 781,400 shares after completing the transaction at $6.44 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, James Joshua G, who serves as the Founder and CEO of the company, bought 77,300 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 502,172 and bolstered with 116,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 557256128 and an Enterprise Value of 650150912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOMO is 1.87, which has changed by 0.6643963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOMO traded 642.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 626020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.01M. Insiders hold about 20.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.69% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of 1749772800 were 2168033 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1747267200 on 1716439. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2168033 and a Short% of Float of 7.28.

Dividends & Splits

