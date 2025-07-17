Financial Analysis: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.06, up 3.05% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.12 million shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.15 and its Current Ratio is at 10.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1211849088 and an Enterprise Value of 486383392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.043 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABCL is 0.61, which has changed by 0.21489966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $4.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABCL traded 5.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6412250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.95M. Insiders hold about 24.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of 1749772800 were 26518430 with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 1747267200 on 22514981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26518430 and a Short% of Float of 11.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0