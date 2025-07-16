Financial Analysis: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.04, down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.985.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVAH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On November 30, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $1.50.UBS initiated its Sell rating on November 30, 2023, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Cunningham Patrick A. sold 18,500 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 91,174 led to the insider holds 327,869 shares of the business.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of AVAH for $3,900,000 on Jun 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 28,890,756 shares after completing the transaction at $5.20 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, VIGANO PAUL R, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $5.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,900,000 and left with 28,890,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 833363136 and an Enterprise Value of 2441463808. As of this moment, Aveanna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 232.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.166 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.121.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAH is 1.98, which has changed by 0.10597825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVAH traded 496.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 527610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.63M. Insiders hold about 73.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of 1749772800 were 2053321 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1747267200 on 1689113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2053321 and a Short% of Float of 3.1199999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $535.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.8M to a low estimate of $525.2M. As of the current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $504.96MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $540.24M. There is a high estimate of $576.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $531.83M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.24B.