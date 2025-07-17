Financial Analysis: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Clover Health Investments Corp’s stock clocked out at $3.02, up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has increased by $1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.8 million shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9016.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLOV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 17, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 07, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on February 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Reynoso Jamie L. sold 19,789 shares for $2.58 per share. The transaction valued at 51,056 led to the insider holds 3,308,539 shares of the business.

Reynoso Jamie L. sold 2,012 shares of CLOV for $5,734 on Jul 07 ’25. The CEO, Medicare Advantage now owns 3,297,821 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, Wai Conrad, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $3.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLOV now has a Market Capitalization of 1536929280 and an Enterprise Value of 1259782272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.847 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.998.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLOV is 1.92, which has changed by 0.73410404 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLOV traded 7.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11141510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 388.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.28M. Insiders hold about 24.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of 1749772800 were 22280296 with a Short Ratio of 5.35, compared to 1747267200 on 15577657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22280296 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Dividends & Splits

