Financial Analysis: Enovix Corporation (ENVX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Enovix Corporation’s stock clocked out at $15.93, up 5.50% from its previous closing price of $15.1. In other words, the price has increased by $5.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.77 million shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.49 and its Current Ratio is at 4.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 08, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $15 from $7 previously.

On July 22, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Reichow Gregory sold 8,129 shares for $6.57 per share. The transaction valued at 53,408 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Talluri Rajendra K sold 300,000 shares of ENVX for $2,805,000 on Feb 27 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,045,301 shares after completing the transaction at $9.35 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, Talluri Rajendra K, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $9.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 3058623744 and an Enterprise Value of 1934875904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 84.492 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENVX is 2.07, which has changed by -0.1976999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $18.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENVX traded 5.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10957240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.06M. Insiders hold about 14.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of 1749772800 were 45827908 with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 1747267200 on 45381083. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45827908 and a Short% of Float of 32.009998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $5.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Enovix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.77MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.07M. There is a high estimate of $10.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.07MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.2M and the low estimate is $80M.