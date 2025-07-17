Financial Analysis: Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Franklin Street Properties Corp’s stock clocked out at $1.66, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.19 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Schanzer Bruce J bought 43,311 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 81,654 led to the insider holds 3,489,374 shares of the business.

Carter Jeffrey B bought 18,500 shares of FSP for $39,213 on Dec 16 ’24. The President & CIO now owns 18,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, Schanzer Bruce J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 110,589 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,233 and bolstered with 3,405,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSP now has a Market Capitalization of 171921216 and an Enterprise Value of 387750400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.343 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSP is 0.86, which has changed by 0.0116279125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSP traded 462.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 503960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.13M. Insiders hold about 31.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of 1749772800 were 1560807 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1747267200 on 1608447. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1560807 and a Short% of Float of 1.67.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, FSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023809524The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.05.