Financial Analysis: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

As of close of business last night, Generation Bio Co’s stock clocked out at $0.52, down -7.72% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.9 million shares were traded. GBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5784 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5024.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.43 and its Current Ratio is at 8.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 ’25 when Quinn Anthony G. bought 125,791 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 120,759 led to the insider holds 214,286 shares of the business.

Quinn Anthony G. bought 85,000 shares of GBIO for $82,450 on Jan 13 ’25. The Director now owns 299,286 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 34952152 and an Enterprise Value of -48524020. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.976 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.701.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBIO is 2.63, which has changed by -0.86206895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBIO has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBIO traded 912.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1248900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 31.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.39% stake in the company. Shares short for GBIO as of 1749772800 were 1881240 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1747267200 on 1892299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1881240 and a Short% of Float of 4.0900003.

Dividends & Splits

Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0