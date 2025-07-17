Financial Analysis: Lennar Corp (LEN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lennar Corp’s stock clocked out at $109.43, up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $107.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.87 million shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 3.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $131 from $159 previously.

On March 11, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $152 to $141.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $154.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Len FW Investor, LLC sold 514,309 shares for $28.17 per share. The transaction valued at 14,488,085 led to the insider holds 2,476,418 shares of the business.

SONNENFELD JEFFREY sold 17,500 shares of LEN for $3,064,775 on Oct 28 ’24. The Director now owns 23,689 shares after completing the transaction at $175.13 per share. On Oct 28 ’24, another insider, JEFFREY SONNENFELD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $175.13 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 28178882560 and an Enterprise Value of 26893674496. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEN is 1.32, which has changed by -0.31249046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $186.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEN traded 2.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3696130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.03M. Insiders hold about 13.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.69% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of 1749772800 were 10200646 with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 1747267200 on 8513673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10200646 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.0, LEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01856493The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 13.97% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1751500800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-21 when the company split stock in a 1033:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Lennar Corp (LEN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.35 and $8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.94. EPS for the following year is $9.92, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $12.15 and $8.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $9.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.16B to a low estimate of $8.66B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corp’s year-ago sales were $9.42BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.23B. There is a high estimate of $10.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.77B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.44BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.9B and the low estimate is $34.79B.