Financial Analysis: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

As of close of business last night, Onto Innovation Inc’s stock clocked out at $98.1, down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $99.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. ONTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.2615.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONTO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.74 and its Current Ratio is at 8.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 05, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $135.

On January 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $250.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 13, 2025, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when Vedula Srinivas sold 238 shares for $169.58 per share. The transaction valued at 40,360 led to the insider holds 15,472 shares of the business.

SRINIVAS VEDULA bought 238 shares of ONTO for $40,360 on Feb 13 ’25. On Jan 21 ’25, another insider, Plisinski Michael P, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $219.19 each. As a result, the insider received 7,671,650 and left with 150,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONTO now has a Market Capitalization of 4800660992 and an Enterprise Value of 4096891136. As of this moment, Onto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.997 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONTO is 1.45, which has changed by -0.5841035 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONTO has reached a high of $238.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONTO traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 981210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.55M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTO as of 1749772800 were 1875952 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1747267200 on 1882317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1875952 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Dividends & Splits

