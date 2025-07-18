Financial Analysis: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.65, up 10.74% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $10.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538.57 million shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.019 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on December 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Schaub Sydney sold 17,236 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 17,314 led to the insider holds 1,477,603 shares of the business.

Schaub Sydney sold 125 shares of OPEN for $164 on Jul 16 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,477,478 shares after completing the transaction at $1.31 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, SYDNEY SCHAUB, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 125 shares for $1.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1203061120 and an Enterprise Value of 2355502080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPEN is 2.71, which has changed by -0.6914383 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $3.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPEN traded 90.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 109324070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 726.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.04M. Insiders hold about 13.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.21% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of 1749772800 were 152988661 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1747267200 on 113421744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 152988661 and a Short% of Float of 24.299999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.51BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $4.64B.