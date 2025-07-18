Financial Analysis: Savara Inc (SVRA)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Savara Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.34, up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.305.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SVRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.91 and its Current Ratio is at 14.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On December 20, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Hawkins Richard J bought 48,225 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 98,572 led to the insider holds 115,466 shares of the business.

McCracken Joseph S bought 10,000 shares of SVRA for $20,825 on May 29 ’25. The Director now owns 260,837 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 416,250 and bolstered with 2,513,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 404438560 and an Enterprise Value of 336763424.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVRA is 0.39, which has changed by -0.49395162 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SVRA traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1701300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.35M. Insiders hold about 58.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of 1749772800 were 17850839 with a Short Ratio of 12.13, compared to 1747267200 on 18257122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17850839 and a Short% of Float of 12.3900004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.71.