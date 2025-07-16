Financial Analysis: SM Energy Co (SM)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SM Energy Co’s stock clocked out at $26.17, down -5.04% from its previous closing price of $27.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On December 05, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $53.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when Jenkins Richard A. sold 7,726 shares for $28.49 per share. The transaction valued at 220,114 led to the insider holds 23,668 shares of the business.

RICHARD JENKINS bought 7,726 shares of SM for $220,122 on Jun 17 ’25. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,320 and bolstered with 488,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 2995470592 and an Enterprise Value of 5599918592. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.967 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SM is 2.29, which has changed by -0.41085935 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $48.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.85%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SM traded 2.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2127530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.58M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.52% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of 1749772800 were 8379909 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 9410957. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8379909 and a Short% of Float of 10.41.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028301887The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. The current Payout Ratio is 11.40% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1752796800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-04-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.